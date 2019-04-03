Ferrell compiled seven points (2-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds, and one assist in 19 minutes during Tuesday's 130-105 loss to Houston.

Ferrell had been considered questionable heading into Tuesday's game after spraining his ankle in the previous game. He was able to battle through and played 19 minutes off the bench in the big loss. This matters very little from a fantasy perspective and Ferrell is best left on the waivers in almost every format.