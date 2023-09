Brown agreed to an Exhibit 10 contract with the Knicks on Friday.

The 26-year-old played with the Knicks during Summer League and earned an Exhibit 10 contract after he averaged 19.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.8 blocks in four games. Brown is a long shot to make the Knicks' final roster, but he'll likely be retained by the organization and start 2023-24 in the G League with the Westchester Knicks.