Rose passed through the league's COVID-19 protocols on Monday, though he'll need to work on his conditioning before returning to game action, Marc Stein of the New York Times reports.

Rose confirmed that he did, in fact, test positive for the virus, calling it "10 times worse" than the flu. While his symptoms have subsided, Rose will likely need several days to work his way back into shape, so there's a good chance he'll remain out of the rotation for most of the Knicks' Week 14 schedule, which includes games Tuesday (vs. WAS), Thursday (vs. WAS) and Saturday (at MIL).