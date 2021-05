Rose registered 14 points (6-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt), three assists and two rebounds across 27 minutes in Wednesday's 113-97 loss to the Nuggets.

On a night where the Knicks mustered only 38 percent from the floor, Rose came through with one of the more accurate shooting performances on the team. Rose's veteran presence will serve the team well as they head to their first playoff appearance since 2012.