Hartenstein notched eight points (3-7 FG, 2-3 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and three steals over 29 minutes during Thursday's 106-104 victory over Miami.

Hartenstein closed the game Thursday, once again outplaying Jericho Sims. Despite still coming off the bench, Hartenstein has been the go-to option over the past two games, teasing everyone with his strong per-minute upside. There is no indication he will take the starting spot away from Sims, but should the minutes stick at close to 30, he could become a viable pickup across all 12-team leagues.