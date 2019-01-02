Knicks' Isaiah Hicks: Dealing with ankle issue
Hicks hasn't appeared in a game for the G League's Westchester Knicks since Dec. 19 due to a left ankle injury, Chris Priczak of RidiculousUpside.com reports.
It's unclear when Hicks, a two-way player for the Knicks, will be ready to return to game action. After appearing in 18 games at the NBA level as an undrafted rookie in 2017-18, Hicks has played exclusively with the G League affiliate so far this season.
More News
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 12 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...