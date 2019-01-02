Hicks hasn't appeared in a game for the G League's Westchester Knicks since Dec. 19 due to a left ankle injury, Chris Priczak of RidiculousUpside.com reports.

It's unclear when Hicks, a two-way player for the Knicks, will be ready to return to game action. After appearing in 18 games at the NBA level as an undrafted rookie in 2017-18, Hicks has played exclusively with the G League affiliate so far this season.