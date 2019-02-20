Knicks' John Jenkins: Lands two-year deal
The Knicks re-signed Jenkins on Wednesday to a two-year contract for the league minimum, Marc Berman of the New York Post reports.
Just two games into his 10-day deal with the Knicks, Jenkins has made a big impression off the bench. The 2012 first-round pick had poured in 21 points on 50 percent shooting from the field across 35 minutes, providing the Knicks with a much-needed shooting threat from the outside. His deal will keep him in the fold through the remainder of the season, but Jenkins may need to finish the campaign on a high note to stick around in 2019-20. His contract for next season isn't guaranteed but has an early trigger date, giving the team an easy out if they don't view Jenkins as part of their plans.
