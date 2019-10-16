Knicks' Kadeem Allen: Available to play Wednesday
Allen (foot) is available to play in Wednesday's contest against the Hawks.
Allen has been dealing with a nagging right foot strain for the past couple of weeks but will be available for coach David Fizdale and the Knicks if needed. Allen appeared in 19 games last season with the Knicks, averaging 9.9 points and 4.0 rebounds.
