Allen (concussion) played 27 minutes for the G League's Westchester Knicks in Friday's 115-109 loss to the Wisconsin Herd. He finished with 14 points (6-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block.

Allen was back in action in the G League after missing nearly two weeks with the head injury. A two-way player, Allen should get some minutes with the parent club before the NBA season concludes in mid-April, but he won't be a regular fixture in interim coach Mike Miller's rotation when the Knicks are relatively healthy in the backcourt.