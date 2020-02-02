Knicks' Kadeem Allen: Steps in as backup point guard
Allen (back) played 21 minutes off the bench in Saturday's 92-85 win over the Pacers, contributing six points (2-2 FG, 2-3 FT), two assists, one rebound and one steal.
The two-way player had missed the G League Westchester Knicks' last two contests on account of a sore back, but he was cleared to return to action for the parent club as it kicked off its February slate. Though he typically hasn't been included in the rotation when he's up with the NBA team, Allen stepped in as the backup to Dennis Smith out of necessity with fellow point guards Elfrid Payton (suspension) and Frank Ntilikina (groin) unavailable. Payton at the very least will be back in action Monday in Cleveland, so Allen will find himself no higher than third on the depth chart.
