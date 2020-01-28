Allen didn't play in Monday's G League win over Raptors 905 due to lower back soreness.

Allen has played nine games with the big club this season, but injuries have hampered his chances, as he's also dealt with foot and knee issues. The 27-year-old has played 17 G League games, though, and he's averaged 11.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest.