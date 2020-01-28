Knicks' Kadeem Allen: Battling back soreness
Allen didn't play in Monday's G League win over Raptors 905 due to lower back soreness.
Allen has played nine games with the big club this season, but injuries have hampered his chances, as he's also dealt with foot and knee issues. The 27-year-old has played 17 G League games, though, and he's averaged 11.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...