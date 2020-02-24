Knicks' Kadeem Allen: Out with concussion
Allen did not travel with the Knicks to Houston for Monday's game due to a concussion, Chris Iseman of The Bergen Record reports.
Allen has not been apart of the Knicks rotation since early January, so his absence is not expected to make an impact. His next chance to suit up will come Wednesday against the Hornets.
