Beasley tallied 21 points (7-13 FG, 7-7 FT), seven rebounds, three steals, one assist and one block across 31 minutes in Thursday's 113-88 loss to the Raptors.

Beasley got the start in the front court as both Kristaps Porzingis (knee) and Enes Kanter (mouth) were sidelined. Beasley turned in a solid performance from the charity stripe as well as shooting from all over the floor and should see his numbers take a sharp uptick moving forward since Porzingis, the focal point of the offense, will be out for the rest of the season.