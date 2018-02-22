Knicks' Michael Beasley: Not listed on injury report Thursday
Beasley (ear) is not on the injury report for Thursday's game against the Magic.
Beasley did not practice Tuesday or Wednesday while dealing with right ear irritation, but it looks like he will be good to go for the team's return from the All-Star break on Thursday in Orlando.
