Knicks' Michael Beasley: Scores 16 off bench Tuesday
Beasley scored 16 points (8-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt) while adding four rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block in 25 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 111-87 loss to the Trail Blazers.
The 29-year-old found his rhythm on offense again after scoring in double digits just once in his previous five games, and perhaps he's been feeling the weight of having to replace Kristaps Porzingis (knee). There's been no indication from coach Jeff Hornacek whether Beasley will remain on the bench permanently or not, but given his apparent comfort level in the role Tuesday, he's likely to stay on the second unit for at least another game or two.
