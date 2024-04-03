McBride ended Tuesday's 109-99 loss to the Heat with 24 points (9-16 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one block across 45 minutes.

Making his eighth straight start while OG Anunoby (elbow) remains sidelined, McBride topped 20 points for the fourth time during that stretch. The third-year guard has averaged 19.8 points, 4.0 threes, 3.4 assists, 2.8 boards and 1.5 steals during his starting run while shooting 51.4 percent from the floor and 46.4 percent (32-for-69) from long distance, but his minutes and usage are both likely to decline as soon as Anunoby is ready to return.