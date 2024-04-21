McBride logged 21 points (7-12 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, four assists and one steal in 28 minutes during Saturday's 111-104 win over the 76ers in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.

McBride boomed for 16 points in the first half, fueled by sharp shooting from beyond the arc. McBride had more to his bag though, as he also hit a tough running layup high off the glass over Paul Reed to give the Knicks the lead midway through the fourth quarter. McBride's stellar defense and season-long 41.0 percent clip on 3.9 threes per game has him locked into a postseason rotation role.