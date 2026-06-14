Knicks' Miles McBride: Another scoreless showing Saturday

McBride notched zero points (0-2 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and one assist in 13 minutes during Saturday's 94-90 win over San Antonio in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

McBride logged 13 minutes Saturday night, his highest workload since Game 2. Still, the 25-year-old didn't do much with the bump in playing time and went scoreless for a third straight contest. McBride logged 41 regular-season games during the 2025-26 campaign, averaging a career-best 12.0 points with 2.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.2 blocks and 0.9 steals. He also shot 41.3 percent from deep, another career high. However, despite the increase in production, McBride struggled to stay healthy, missing time mostly due to a core muscle injury that kept him off the court for a stretch of the season. All things considered, the 2021 No. 36 overall pick will be entering the final year of his contract before becoming an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2027. If McBride can stay healthy and improve his statistical contributions even slightly, it may be difficult for the Knicks to retain him at a discount beyond the 2026-27 season.