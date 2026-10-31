McBride registered 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist in 24 minutes during Friday's 98-93 loss to the 76ers.

McBride led the Knicks' bench in scoring Friday, with seven of his 10 points coming in the first half. It was only the second time in six regular-season games that he scored in double digits, and he's connecting on only 38.9 percent of his field-goal attempts to open the 2026-27 campaign, although he's also shooting 40.7 percent from three-point range (on 4.5 3PA/G).