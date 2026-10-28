McBride ended with five points (2-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt), one rebound and one assist in 17 minutes during Tuesday's 111-97 victory over the Pistons.

McBride struggled to make an impact, attempting just four shots while playing a season-low 17 minutes. The reserve guard has scored in single digits in three of his first four appearances, and his limited offensive involvement makes him difficult to trust in standard fantasy leagues. McBride will need more consistent playing time to become a reliable fantasy contributor.