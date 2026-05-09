McBride accumulated three points (1-6 FG, 1-5 3Pt), two assists and two blocks over 21 minutes during Friday's 108-94 win over the 76ers in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

McBride was elevated into the starting lineup after OG Anunoby was ruled out due to a hamstring injury. Despite the promotion, McBride struggled to produce anything of note, outside of two random blocked shots. It mattered little, with New York recording a third straight victory, now leading the series 3-0. As for McBride, he has scored double digits only twice in the playoffs, with those performances coming in games 3 and 4 against the Hawks.