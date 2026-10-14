McBride finished with eight points (2-7 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 19 minutes during Tuesday's 148-98 preseason loss to the Raptors.

McBride entered the starting lineup, with New York opting to rest its usual starters. However, despite the opportunity, McBride didn't offer much outside of a pair of defensive stats. Although McBride is likely to be an every-night part of the rotation this season, he should not be on anyone's radar outside of deeper formats.