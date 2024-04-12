McBride is listed as questionable for Friday's game versus the Nets due to a non-COVID illness.
McBride is in danger of missing his first game since Dec. 29 on Friday due to an illness. If the 23-year-old guard is ruled out, Alec Burks and Shake Milton are candidates to receive increased playing time.
