McBride won't start Sunday's Game 7 against the Pacers, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.

With OG Anunoby (hamstring) returning from a four-game absence and Josh Hart playing through an abdomen injury he suffered in Game 6, McBride will shift to his usual reserve role. McBride has scored in double figures in four straight games, averaging 15.8 points on 46.2 percent shooting during that stretch.