McBride amassed four points (1-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and one assist across 20 minutes during Wednesday's 130-121 victory over the Pacers in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

McBride managed just four points in the win, struggling to find any real rhythm on the offensive end. Although his role has been somewhat limited to this point, OG Anunoby (hamstring) going down could open up an interesting opportunity. Should Anunoby be forced to miss time, look for McBride to potentially slide into the starting lineup for Game 3.