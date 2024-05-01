McBride supplied 14 points (6-11 FG, 2-7 3Pt), four rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal over 33 minutes during Tuesday's 112-106 overtime loss to the 76ers in Game 5 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

The Knicks are rolling with a tight seven-man rotation lately, and McBride has locked himself in as the sixth man with his strong play off the bench. Through five games in this series, McBride is averaging 13.0 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 2.4 three-pointers.