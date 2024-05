McBride will enter the starting lineup for Tuesday's Game 5 against the Pacers, Tony East of SI.com reports.

The Knicks have dropped two games in a row and the series is tied, so they will shake things up by going smaller. With McBride starting, Precious Achiuwa will head to the bench. McBride was terrific in Sunday's Game 4, scoring 16 points with five rebounds and four assists in 32 minutes.