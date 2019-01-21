Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Fouls out in 16 minutes of work
Robinson totaled eight points (4-4 FG, 0-1 FT), six rebounds, two blocked shots, an assist and a steal across 16 minutes in Monday's 127-109 loss to the Thunder.
Although this feat wasn't anywhere close to the record set by Bubba Wells, who fouled out in three minutes to curtail a Jordan-led Bulls team in the '90s - but fouling out with only 16 minutes on the court is definitely a special skill. Robinson played in his second game back from a groin injury that sidelined him for 13 games. His impact moving forward is unclear, but he'll likely sit at the end of the bench behind Noah BVonleh and Enes Kanter.
