Robinson totaled eight points (4-4 FG, 0-1 FT), six rebounds, two blocked shots, an assist and a steal across 16 minutes in Monday's 127-109 loss to the Thunder.

Although this feat wasn't anywhere close to the record set by Bubba Wells, who fouled out in three minutes to curtail a Jordan-led Bulls team in the '90s - but fouling out with only 16 minutes on the court is definitely a special skill. Robinson played in his second game back from a groin injury that sidelined him for 13 games. His impact moving forward is unclear, but he'll likely sit at the end of the bench behind Noah BVonleh and Enes Kanter.

