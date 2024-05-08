The Knicks announced Tuesday that Robinson sustained a stress injury to his surgically repaired left ankle last week during the team's first-round series victory over the 76ers and will be re-evaluated in 6-to-8 weeks.

Robinson won't need an additional surgery and is expected to make a full recovery before training camp, but the setback with the ankle rules him out for the rest of the Knicks' playoff run. In Robinson's absence, Precious Achiuwa is expected to re-enter the rotation as the primary backup to starting center Isaiah Hartenstein during the Knicks' second-round series versus the Pacers. Robinson made just 31 appearances during the regular season, posting averages of 5.6 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.2 steals, 1.1 blocks and 0.6 assists in 24.8 minutes.