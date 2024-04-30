Robinson (ankle) is available for Tuesday's Game 5 against the 76ers, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.
Robinson has been from questionable to available Tuesday after missing Game 4 with a left ankle sprain. Robinson will likely continue to split time with Precious Achiuwa as the backup center to Isaiah Hartenstein.
