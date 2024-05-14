Robinson underwent surgery Monday to address a stress injury to his left ankle, Brian Windhorst of ESPN.com reports.

The procedure was Robinson's second of the season on the left ankle, which he reinjured during the Knicks' first-round playoff series victory over the 76ers. Robinson previously underwent surgery in December after suffering a stress fracture to the ankle and missed 50 games before returning to action in late March. He played in just 16 games (including playoffs) following his return before the Knicks announced last Tuesday that Robinson would be re-evaluated in 6-to-8 weeks after aggravating the injury. It's unclear if that re-evaluation timeline still holds now that he's had surgery, but in any case, Robinson won't be available for the remainder of the Knicks' playoff run. He'll turn his focus toward getting back to full health for training camp in October.