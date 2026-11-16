Robinson went scoreless and didn't attempt a shot, but grabbed seven rebounds, added one assist and blocked three shots in 15 minutes during Sunday's 131-94 victory over the Mavericks.

Robinson made his presence felt defensively despite playing just 15 minutes, collecting three blocks and seven rebounds while Boston cruised to a comfortable win. His fantasy profile remains heavily dependent on rebounds, blocks and field-goal efficiency, as he rarely contributes meaningful scoring or playmaking. Sunday's workload was limited by the blowout, but his ability to produce defensive statistics in relatively few minutes remains useful for managers targeting those categories.