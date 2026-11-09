Robinson delivered 12 points (6-6 FG, 0-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, four steals and a block across 18 minutes in Sunday's 117-97 win over the Bucks.

Robinson produced exceptional defensive value in limited action but also looked efficient on offense, making all six of his shots and scoring in double digits just for the second time this season. While he's losing the battle for the Celtics' starting center spot to Neemias Queta, Robinson has excellent per-minute production. His rebounding, defensive production, and field-goal efficiency make him intriguing in category formats, though his limited workload and free-throw struggles remain significant limitations.