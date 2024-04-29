Robinson (ankle) is questionable for Tuesday's Game 5 against the 76ers.

Robinson sprained his surgically repaired left ankle during New York's Game 3 loss last Thursday and was sidelined for Sunday's win. If Robinson is ruled out again, Precious Achiuwa would likely see increased minutes, but coach Tom Thibodeau also deployed OG Anunoby as the small-ball center to guard Joel Embiid for long stretches in Game 4.