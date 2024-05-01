Robinson (ankle) is questionable ahead of Thursday's Game 6 matchup with the 76ers.
Robinson missed Game 4 due to the ankle issue, but he returned for Game 5 and logged 25 minutes. We'll have a better idea on his status based on his activity level at Thursday's shootaround.
More News
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Good to go Tuesday•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Iffy for Game 5•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Won't play Sunday•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Intends to play Sunday•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Does not practice Saturday•