Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Grabs season high boards
Robinson finished with four points (2-5 FG), 14 rebounds, one assist, three blocks and one steal in 23 minutes of a 132-88 loss to the Bucks on Monday.
Robinson grabbed a season high rebounds in the loss as he managed to post stats across the box score. The second year pro will face the Nuggets on Thursday.
