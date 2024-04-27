Robinson (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's Game 4 against the 76ers.
Robinson didn't participate in Saturday's practice and was spotted wearing a walking boot after Game 3 on Thursday, so his chances of playing are slim to none, given the recent developments. If that's the case, then Precious Achiuwa would operate as the primary backup behind Isaiah Hartenstein.
