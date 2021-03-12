Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau said Thursday that Robinson (hand) was recently re-evaluated, but the center remains without a clear timeline for a return, Marc Berman of the New York Post reports. "There's still no set timetable," Thibodeau said of Robinson. "He's starting to do more. We're probably a little ways away. But the conditioning, he's been very diligent in putting extra work in. The basketball part, he hasn't been able to scrimmage or anything like that. But he's handling the ball with his left hand and doing a lot of running."

Robinson doesn't appear to have experienced any setbacks in his recovery from the Feb. 16 surgery he required to address his fractured right hand, but the fact that he's unable to use the hand in question for basketball activities suggests his return isn't particularly close. Fantasy managers who have been patiently holding Robinson for the past month should expect him to miss at least another week of action, giving Nerlens Noel a longer runway as the Knicks' starting center.