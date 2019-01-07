Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Ruled out vs. Blazers
Robinson (ankle) will not play in Monday's game against Portland, Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic reports.
This will be Robinson's 10th straight absence while he continues to nurse a sprained left ankle. The Knicks will play a back-to-back set Monday and Tuesday, so it seems unlikely that Robinson will return for Tuesday's outing against the Warriors.
