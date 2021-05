Noel totaled four points (1-3 FG, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and one block in 24 minutes during Tuesday's 101-99 loss to the Lakers.

Noel struggled mightily against the Lakers' stout frontcourt. Noel's fantasy impact is diminished greatly without the dominating block numbers that he has put up recently (games with six, five, four and three blocks in his last 12). Noel brings a unique defensive element to the floor and will continue to be given opportunities to succeed because of that.