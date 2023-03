Noel will start Thursday's tilt against the Bucks, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

With usual starting center Nic Claxton out (thumb, Achilles), Noel will draw the start in just his second appearance with Brooklyn. In three prior starts with the Pistons this season, the veteran averaged 3.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.3 blocks, 1.7 steals and 1.3 assists in 20.3 minutes.