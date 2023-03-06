The Nets signed Noel to a 10-day deal Monday, Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News reports.

Noel was recently bought out by the Pistons after appearing in just 14 games and will join Brooklyn on a short-term deal. With Ben Simmons (back/knee) out indefinitely, Noel will compete with Day'Ron Sharpe for the top backup center spot behind Nic Claxton and could stick around for the rest of the season if he's able to impress. However, even if Noel does carve out a rotational role, he's unlikely to produce well enough to crack fantasy relevancy in standard leagues.