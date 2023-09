The Kings waived Noel on Tuesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com reports.

Sacramento waived both Noel and Neemias Queta (foot) on Tuesday, meaning that Alex Len and JaVale McGee will compete for the team's backup center role behind Domantas Sabonis (thumb). Noel is a capable shot-blocker who can find himself on another roster competing for a depth role in the frontcourt for the 2023-24 season.