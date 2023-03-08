Noel played 18 minutes and produced two points (1-1 FG), three rebounds and one steal in Tuesday's 118-96 win over the Rockets.

With Ben Simmons (knee/back) missing his seventh straight game Tuesday and with second-year big man Day'Ron Sharpe having struggled in his recent appearances before falling out of the rotation, head coach Jacque Vaughn turned to the newly signed Noel to handle backup center duties behind Nic Claxton. Noel wasn't particularly impressive during his time on the court, as he committed more fouls (five) and turnovers (three) than any other statistic. That said, Noel has shown the ability in the past to put up interesting defensive counting stats when given meaningful run, so he could have some appeal as a deep-league streamer for steals and blocks if he stabilizes in a 15-to-20-minute role behind Claxton.