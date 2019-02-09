Knicks' Noah Vonleh: Coming off bench Saturday
Vonleh will come off the bench Saturday against the Raptors, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.
Coach David Fizdale will give Mario Hezonja the nod instead. Vonleh has been struggling, shooting just 28.2 percent over the past seven games. If Vonleh is able to pull things together coming off the bench, it's possible he reclaims his starting spot soon.
