Knicks' Noah Vonleh: Listed as doubtful

Vonleh (ankle) is listed as doubtful for Wednesday's game against Utah.

Vonleh was held out of Monday's game against Toronto, and he's on course to miss a third consecutive contest as the Knicks kick off a six-game homestand. Mario Hezonja will likely make another start in Vonleh's place, assuming he's ultimately ruled out.

More News
Our Latest Stories