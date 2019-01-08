Knicks' Noah Vonleh: Rides double-double train

Vonleh tallied 16 points (5-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 14 rebounds and two assists across 29 minutes Monday in the Knicks' 111-101 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Vonleh has been a rather volatile producer for much of the season, but he's settled into a groove of late and appears to have gained the trust of coach David Fizdale as a result. Over the last 11 games, Vonleh is averaging a double-double (10.2 points, 11.3 rebounds) while topping 25 minutes on all but three occasions. Assuming he sticks at that level of playing time, there may actually be room for statistical growth for Vonleh, considering he has shot a substandard 39.2 percent from the floor over that 11-game stretch.