Grimes closed Wednesday's 101-92 win over Miami with 23 points (8-14 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and one steal over 36 minutes.

Grimes provided great production for the Knicks early with nine first-quarter points on 3-of-5 shooting from beyond the arc to go along with five boards. After sitting for all of the second quarter, the shooting guard re-emerged after the break and went 5-of-9 from the floor for another 14 points to help the Knicks secure their second straight win at home. Grimes' 23 points trailed only Immanuel Quickley for the team lead while he also knocked down a game-high five three-pointers. He's now scored at least 20 points in three of his last four games and has grabbed at least eight rebounds in two straight.