Grimes finished Wednesday's 127-120 loss to the Heat with 22 points (7-12 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and one assist across 26 minutes.

Grimes was coming off five straight games with single-digit scoring figures, but he bounced back admirably here and posted his best scoring mark since March 1, when he also recorded 22 points against the Nets. Grimes is averaging just 10.0 points per game across 11 March outings, but he still holds value as a three-point specialist in category-based leagues since he's making 44.1 percent of his attempts from beyond the arc in that span.