Grimes contributed 33 points (12-25 FG, 7-16 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds and four assists across 48 minutes during Tuesday's 126-121 overtime loss to Dallas.

With Jalen Brunson (hip) sitting out and RJ Barrett (finger) exiting early, Grimes was thrust into a larger role on the wing and responded by putting up 25 shots en route to a new career-high mark in scoring. The second-year wing has firmly established himself as a starter at this point, and he should benefit from an uptick in playing time and usage if Brunson's and Barrett's injuries force either player to miss additional time. In his 18 starts since supplanting Cam Reddish on the top unit, Grimes is averaging 12.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 2.2 treys and 0.8 steals in 33.6 minutes per contest.